Naira Mop-Up: Currency outside banks drops by 9.52% to N2.57trn

The desire by the Federal Government to mop up currency outside the banking system has recorded steady progress as the amount has declined by 9.52 per cent (N270.06bn) to N2.57 trillion in December 2022 from N2.84 trillion in October 2022, latest data released by the apex bank has shown.

This is within the period the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its naira redesign policy. The CBN data also shows that between the end of October 2022 and the end of December, currency in circulation reduced by 8.70 percent from N3.29 trillion to N3.01 trillion.

Analysts attribute the reduction in currency outside banks as well as currency in circulation, to theapexbank’snairaredesign policy under which newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations were introduced to replace the former ones. In announcing the policy onOctober26, CBNGovernor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had stated that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes will circulate concurrentlyforaperiodof 45 daysupuntilJanuary31, 2023, when the former will cease to be legal tender.

He explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency. The CBN Governor also said there was significant hoarding of naira notes by members of the public, with data showing that over 80 per cent of the currency in circulation was outside the vaults of the commercial banks. He disclosed that as of September2022, atotalof N3.2 trillion was in circulation, of which N2.73 trillion was outside the vaults of the banks, a development, he said was unacceptable. Although the CBN did release the new notes to lenders on December 15 as scheduled, bank customers quickly began complaining about the scarcity of the new naira notes and what appeared to be evidence of currencyhoarding byDeposit Money Banks (DMBs).

The new notes scarcity worsened as the initial January 31 deadline drew closer thus leading Emefiele to announce on January 30, that the apex bank, with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, had extended the deadline by 10 days, from the January 31st 2023 to February 10, 2023 to allow Nigerians still in possession of the old naira notes deposit such with their banks. In addition, he also announced a seven-day grace period, starting from February 10 to February 17, 2023 to allow Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have ceased to be legal tender. Emefiele, who appealed to Nigerians to work with the Central Bank to ensure a hitch-free process for the implementation of policy, revealed that since the commencement of the programme, the CBN had collected about N1.9 trillion, meaning that it was targeting about N900 billion with the new deadline.

