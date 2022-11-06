Naira no longer worth paper it’s printed on –Adeboye

Currency on free fall –Analysts

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lamented that Nigeria’s situation has become worse to the extent that the country’s currency was no longer worth the paper it’s printed on.

He spoke during the church’s November Holy Ghost Service held Friday night with the theme, ‘Let It Rain’. “You know what’s going on in our country. It doesn’t even make sense anymore.

Our naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on,” the octogenarian said at the programme held at the RCCG’s international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “And while people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat, our bosses are thinking of making the naira more beautiful, even if it can’t buy bread, at least, it will look beautiful.

Oh Lord, have mercy. “We have problems in the land now. Things seem to be getting funnier and funnier. If you don’t learn to laugh in Nigeria now, you will develop hypertension,” Pastor Adeboye said.

That came as the exchange rate of the Naira to the US Dollar hits N890/$ on Friday at the parallel market, with analysts saying that the Naira, which had already been weakened by the rising inflation in the country, is set to crash further sequel to the recent plan to redesign the currency announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to Umar Salisu, a bureau de change operator in Lagos, who monitors the statistics, currency dealers on the unlicensed parallel market on Friday offered as much as N900 per dollar.

The official exchange rate, which closed at 442.49 to the dollar, increased by a record-low amount, creating the largest-ever disparity of 90 per cent. Expressing outrage over the rapid depreciation of the value of the currency since the Central Bank announced the currency redesign plan, a public affairs analyst, Dotun Adekambi, said that rush by people, who have huge volumes of Naira illegally stashed in their homes, is to blame; adding that the fall will continue unless the Naira hoarders are prevented from off-loading the money at the parallel market.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Technical, Anchor Insurance Limited, Adebisi Ikuomola, said that he doesn’t see the naira redesigning having any tangible effect on the economy or strengthening the naira. He said: “The CBN said that the move is geared towards reducing the volume of naira in circulation.

However, I don’t see how that can positively affect the economy or strengthen the naira. The naira is weak in the foreign exchange market and this policy may not turn that around. Rather, it could worsen it.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, described the plan by the apex bank as embarking on a profligate exercise and a distraction.

His words: “It is difficult to see any compelling value proposition of this currency redesign idea. The cost of such an action would be outrageous and disproportionate compared to the expected benefits advanced by CBN.

“At a time when the government is grappling with high fiscal deficit, debt crisis, severe revenue crisis and underfunding of many government projects and programmes, it is most inappropriate to embark on such a profligate exercise.

“Currency as a percentage of money supply is less than seven per cent. The exercise therefore has no monetary policy significance. Besides, it will come with huge logistics costs and avoidable dislocations to small businesses, most of whom are in the informal sector,” he said.

