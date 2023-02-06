Naira Notes, Fuel Scarcity: Oyo APC postpones presidential rally

…as fresh protests rock Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, Monday confirmed the postponement of the presidential rally earlier scheduled to hold at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan tomorrow due the precarious mood of the country regarding scarcity of naira notes and fuel protests rocking the state.

According to the Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in a statement made available to journalists Monday, the decision was taken by the Governor Simon Lalong-led Presidential Campaign Council in view of the mood of the nation.

The Oyo State’s turn of the Tinubu/Shettima state-wide campaign rally had earlier been moved from January 9 to February 7 and reports have it that arrangement had reached its crescendo when news filtered in from Abuja that the much-publicised event would not hold again as scheduled.

Olawale Sadare regretted the postponement which he claimed became inevitable “in view of the crisis occasioned by the fuel scarcity and federal government’s cashless policy implementation, as well as, local currency redesign”.

Meanwhile, as the scarcity of fuel and naira notes bites harder in the state, scores of youths and students in Ibadan, the state capital Monday, trooped out and staged another round of protest blocking vehicular movement for some hours.

The Monday morning protest took off from the front gate of the University of Ibadan (UI), Agbowo at about 7.00 a.m. wherein they carried placards, expressing their dissatisfaction over the lingering scarcity of naira notes and petroleum in the country.

The protesters blocked the institution’s gate, resulting in heavy traffic along the University of Ibadan-Ojoo Road for some hours. They moved from UI to Sango, Mokola and Bodija. They were being guarded by some security agents to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Their placards read various inscriptions deriding the policy of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria aimed at inflicting pains and suffering on the masses of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, some military personnel, heavily armed, later moved in and arrested the situation in front of the UI Gate, controlling the traffic. They positioned their big vehicles in front of the institution while controlling traffic to ease movement of vehicles. They also ordered drivers and other commuters including tricycles and Okada to remove the leaves they placed in front of their vehicles.

