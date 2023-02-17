Naira Notes: Knocks, kudos as Buhari declares N200 valid till April 10

…says cashless policy has minimised money politics, curbed kidnapping

President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) order that the N200 note ceased to be legal tender in the country from the February 10 deadline given for the naira swap policy. The President, who noted that the implementation of the cashless policy in the country has substantially reduced the influence of money in the nation’s electoral process, gave this order on a nationwide broadcast yesterday morning.

Acknowledging the obstacles faced by the people in accessing their money at the banks as a result of the naira swap policy, the President expressed sympathy and directed the CBN to “deploy all legitimate resources and legal means to ensure that our citizens are adequately educated on the policy; enjoy easy access to cash withdrawal through availability of appropriate amount of currency; and ability to make deposits.”

He continued: “I have similarly directed that the CBN should intensify collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, so as to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.” The President, who said he consulted widely with critical stakeholders on the pains caused by the naira swap policy during the extended phase of the deadline, said he noted that the matter is currently before the court awaiting ruling. “To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.

“In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points” he added. Speaking about the effect of the cashless policy on the nation’s polity, Buhari, while admonishing them the people to be patient and shun violence, said: “Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics. “This is a positive de-parture from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.” Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Special Committee on Naira Redesign, Naira Swap and Cashless Policy, Hon. Ado Doguwa has described the cashless policy unpopular and targeted specifically against members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Doguwa, who briefed newsmen after leading the committee to a meeting with the President, said: “I as a member of the ruling party, I told Mr. President that the policy in itself is a policy that is against the ruling party, my party.

Because it’s a government policy, Muhammadu Buhari government, government of the APC and Nigeria’s at time of elections are now looking at my government coming up with an unpopular policy. Unpopular, because it does not matter if the policy may be seen to be professionally good. “Some of us see a lot of things good about the policy, but our worry as members of the ruling party is why now? 30-40 days to elections you come out with a policy that is not widely accepted by Nigerians and whether we like it or not that will be seen as the programme of government. So those of us in the APC are not happy about it and I believe some of my colleagues in other parties would not see this as a good policy. Not good because the timing is absolutely wrong.” The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who spoke with newsmen after a meeting with the President alongside members of the Reps committee, has said that the apex court has set machineries in motion to carry out the presidential order to reinject the old N200 notes into circulation. He said “Mr. President has given directives in a nationwide broadcast, so CBN is favourably disposed to carry out the directives to the latter. We are going to release the old naira notes back in circulation to ease the pressure. “I have met with 15 commercial banks in Abuja on ways to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians due to the new policy but it’s for the benefit of the country. I plead with Nigerians to give the policy the chance to succeed.”

