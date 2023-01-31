Naira Notes: Lagos Assembly urges CBN to extend deadline to June

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for an extension of the currency swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The House urged the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to extend the deadline to June 2023 in support of the prayers by the National Assembly.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, Rotimi Olowo, who highlighted the challenges Nigerians have been facing since CBN Governor came up with the currency swap, said, the policy has further worsened the living condition of the masses.

According to him, the policy is anti-masses, adding that most entrepreneurs, SMEs and market women who are illiterate are more prominent in the economy of the country. The POS that has offered employment to the teeming youths has been destroyed by the policy.

