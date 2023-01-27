News

Naira Notes: Zulum orders emergency microfinance banks to provide services

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the Ministries of Finance and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to establish the state-owned microfinance bank branches as wll as and ICT centres in the 27 local government areas. Zulum’s directive followed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on the old naira notes and the absence of banking services in 25 out of the 27 councils due to the Boko Haram insurgency. The governor announced the microfinance measures on Wednesday in Maiduguri during a stakeholder meeting attended by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, represented by the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Waziri Muktar. Zulum directed that where possible the branch- es of the microfinance bank should start being established this week in Monguno and Gwoza local government areas.

He said: “At the moment we only have two LGAs with banking services and these are Maiduguri and Biu. The distance from most of the local governments to either Maiduguri or Biu is too long. “Despite a great improvement of the security in Borno, there are still challenges for banks to start operations. Banking is a very delicate industry and I am sure none of them is willing to take the risk of establishing branches in our LGAs for now. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Independence: President’s speech resonates hopelessness –Southern, Middle Belt leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Kenneth Ofoma and Baba Negedu

The 60th independence anniversary broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum as one that lacks substance. The forum, in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South- East) Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), added that the broadcast […]
News Top Stories

Task Force Invasion: Drama in Abuja as criminals abandon children, wives

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A mild drama played out yesterday in Abuja, when suspected criminals abandoned their wives and children and scampered for safety, after their deadly colonies were invaded by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Task Force. The Task Force said the colonies have been very notorious, as criminal elements reportedly migrate from there to rob residents […]
News

#EndSARS Memorial Protesters Arrive At Lekki Toll Gate Amidst Heavy Police Presence [PHOTOS]

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In remembrance of 20-10-20, a car procession is currently ongoing at the Lekki tollgate plaza, Lagos in memory of the #EndSARS protests of last year. Nigerians, who turned up at the tollgate with their cars, were seen waving Nigerian flags from inside the vehicles and honking their horns while singing solidarity songs. Speaking to newsmen, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica