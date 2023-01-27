Naira Notes: Zulum orders emergency microfinance banks to provide services

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the Ministries of Finance and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to establish the state-owned microfinance bank branches as wll as and ICT centres in the 27 local government areas. Zulum’s directive followed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on the old naira notes and the absence of banking services in 25 out of the 27 councils due to the Boko Haram insurgency. The governor announced the microfinance measures on Wednesday in Maiduguri during a stakeholder meeting attended by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, represented by the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Waziri Muktar. Zulum directed that where possible the branch- es of the microfinance bank should start being established this week in Monguno and Gwoza local government areas.

He said: “At the moment we only have two LGAs with banking services and these are Maiduguri and Biu. The distance from most of the local governments to either Maiduguri or Biu is too long. “Despite a great improvement of the security in Borno, there are still challenges for banks to start operations. Banking is a very delicate industry and I am sure none of them is willing to take the risk of establishing branches in our LGAs for now. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...