News

Naira now N900 to a dollar at parallel market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The naira is on a free fall following the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Rush to exchange stashed naira notes for dollars has further worsened the fate of the domestic currency.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the unofficial parallel market operators sold N900 to a dollar and N950 to a pound.

Operators at the Allen Avenue and Ogba axis said there is a glut of the local currency at the market as Nigerians move to dispose of their naira in exchange for hard currencies to circumvent the CBN deadline of January 31, 2023, for the cessation of the circulation of notes.

The spike in the pursuit of dollars is largely caused by panic among Nigerians who do not want to be caught off guard by the apex bank’s deadline.

The certainty that the CBN is redesigning the naira notes drives a frantic chase of the dollar and other foreign currencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PGF: Abubakar, Oyetola our selfless governors

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have described the Governors of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar and his counterpart in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, as selfless. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, stated this in a congratulatory message for their birthday anniversaries. He said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) […]
News

Group backs Oyerinmade for Senate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples’ Conscience Mandate Group has declared its support for Mr. Matthew Oye Oyerinmade’s bid to represent Ondo South in the Nigerian Senate.   The group which made this known at the weekend in a statement by the group’s coordinator, Mr. Adeniyi Oke, stated that its position was based […]
News

Comparing your family members with others

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

Parents have different styles and ways of bringing up their children. The styles they adopt, most likely are revised editions of what their own parents used on them. One of the most commonly used methods of discipline among parents is the use of comparison.   It is a great misconception on the part of parents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica