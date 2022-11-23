Naira: OPS foresees early rejection of old notes by business owners

As the commencement date for the naira redesign processes draw closer, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have predicted that from December 15, Nigerian traders will be reluctant to accept old notes as a legal tender, saying that this will lead to slight disruption in the system.

The OPS stated that it would also lead to a bi-monetary system and also increase uncertainty in the country’s financial sector and reduce investor confidence in the economy. They, therefore, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to intensify its campaigns on the new naira note in order to inform local traders on the need to accept the current note as legal tender alongside new ones until the January deadline.

The Director-General of MAN told the New Telegraph that all was not well with the naira redesigning policy because of the unintended consequences it is expected to pose to the economy. According to him, it is certain that bi-monetary system would result from a doubt/loss of confidence in the country’s currency come December 15 among local traders of goods and services, including POS operators and others in the quest of rejecting the current naira notes for the new ones as legal tender in the country.

The MAN DG noted that market participants shift to dollar to defend themselves from high and persistent inflation in the country. Ajayi-Kadir said Nigeria’s economy was partially dollarised, adding that the redesign of the currency note was no solution to overvaluation since the naira is 20 per cent overvalued already.

With this, the industrialist noted that Nigeria’s balance of trade was under pressure. In addition, he stressed that forex market structure was inefficient, doubting that the new note would make investors embrace the naira, saying that “investors do not care about the color of the naira.”

On the unintended consequenc-es, the MAN DG said it would lead to dollarisation of the economy, bimonetary existence, extended use of forex for high value transaction, take over if the role of store of value, loans becoming forex denominated, monetary policy becoming ineffective, and high pass through from exchange rate depreciation. On the naira devaluation, Ajayi-Kadir said: “Naira is grossly overvalued in the official market See the PPP value of the naira and the official rate in the last 12 months.” Speaking further, he said: “How will devaluation in the official market help the naira in the parallel market? N520/$ 20 per cent N647/$. “An appreciation in the parallel market rate will increase exchange rate convergence, reduce parallel market premium and rent seeking activities, improve market efficiency and diaspora inflows.”

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria had made known its plan to release redesigned naira notes by December 15, 2022, adding that existing ones would seize to be legal tender by January 31, 2023. He said it was worrisome that 85 per cent of the currency in circulation were being hoarded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...