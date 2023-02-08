Naira/Petrol Crisis: TUC gives FG 7days ultimatum

…puts state executives on red alert

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the scarcity of petrol and the newly designed naira notes which have thrown the masses into unprecedented hardship. Congress has also placed its state executives and members nationwide on alert for further directives which might culminate into an industrial action of nothing was done to address the current situation. In a statement jointly signed by its President and Secretary General, Festus Osifo, and Nuhu Toro, the Congress faulted the federal.

government’s policy on the new naira note and regretted that Nigerians have never been known to have passed through such hardship in the history of the country. The statement reads: “TUC members like the rest of the Nigerian populace, is bewildered that the country is being dragged through the twin crises of currency and fuel shortages. “Never in the history of the country have Nigerians been subjected to so much pain, sorrow and anger which threatens to boil over into the streets. Indeed, pockets of protests have broke out in some states.

“Nigerians have never been subjected to the nightmare of being unable to access their hard-earned money in the banks leading to business closures and inability to pay for food, transportation and medical bills amongst other necessities. “Also, the situation where the populace is forced to buy Nigerian currency or part with a significant percentage of cash just to get access to their own money is disheartening and evil. “It is unacceptable that a country of laws with a plethora of government and security services in place is unable to curb these crimes against the people and bring perpetrators to book. “Congress is not interested in the blame game going on in government and political circles, neither is it fascinated by the endless promises and assurances made by the Federal Government that the situation will soon be brought under control.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...