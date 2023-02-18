Naira Policy: SANs disagree on Buhari’s order on only N200 notes

Prominent senior members of the Nigerian Bar have expressed their disagreement with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the recirculation of only old N200 notes for 60 days. Though the presidential broadcast by the president has elicited comments by Nigerians, those who spoke with Saturday Telegraph expressed divergent views on the issue which is generating tension in the country. Those who spoke with our correspondent on the raging issue which is threatening the nation’s security include Otunba Kunle Kalejaye, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, Chief Mba Uwkeni and Rolland Otaru. While Otaru stated that the President’s directive is in order as it does not contravene the Supreme Court’s order on the policy, Ebun Adegboruwa and Monday Ubani, say the directive is nothing but a clear disregard and contempt of the apex court. Otaru in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph, said the President has not in any manner overruled the decision of the Supreme Court added that “The president is an intelligent man.

The advantages of redesigning the naira are very laudable. “You see, the rate of terrorism and kidnapping in the country has been curbed. It will stem the issue of vote buying by politicians in view of the general elections. “The problem is that Nigerians don’t see anything good in any policy, and that is the problem we are facing in this country. For me, what the president has said is not an indictment of the decision of the Supreme Court.” On his part, Ukweni expressed sadness saying, “If the President said that they should bring out the old N200 notes again, it is my view that that is not the solution to it.

The solution is that the new Naira notes should be made available. “As far as I am concerned, people have passed that stage of going back to the old notes. People are looking out for the availability of new notes and for people to have access to their money in the banks. Adegboruwa insisted that the President cannot overrule the apex court on the fact that there is separation of powers in a democracy. He argued that “Under Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court is the final authority in legal pronouncements in Nigeria, and under Section 287(1) of the Constitution, the President is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court. “The broadcast of the President is sad for our democracy.

Since he already admitted that the matter is subjudice, the President should not have proceeded to vary the order of the Supreme Court,” he said. Uba said that, “There was an interim order which says there should be a stay of action until all grievances are looked at because unfortunately many other states are joining the suit, and the Supreme Court saw the wisdom in giving room for other parties to join so that there will be proper parties before it before going ahead to look at the issues on its merit, that was why there was an adjournment.” Kalejaye faulted the decision of President Buhari, describing his action as confusing, and a spit on the face of the Supreme Court. “I consider it a sad day for democracy and a sad day for the judiciary. The President cannot claim to be the only patriotic citizen in this country or the only person who loves this country. The President just sabotaged the whole essence of our nationhood. “When the Supreme Court is disrespected the way our President just did, then we should know that dire consequences will ensue. I am disappointed.

I am devastated. For Christ’s sake, who advised the President to spit in the face of the highest court in the land? This is no longer Khakitocracy, this is a democracy!”, he said. The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Mr. Olufemi Ogunyoyinbo said: “The decision of the president to allow only the old N200 notes as legal tender till April 10, while N500 and N1,000 notes remain unpresentable as legal tender, is confusing, abnormal and inconsistent”. According to him, “Naira is not owned by the elites alone. How are the illiterate people in the villages going to swap their old N500 and N1,000 notes at the Central Bank as directed by Mr. President? “How many of them have mobile devices with Apps to transfer their money? Our President is not consistent at all. He is confusing himself by saying that only N200 should be printed and made available by the CBN. “What does President Buhari expect those with N500 and N1,000 notes to do with the money in their possession when the banks and traders are not even accepting them?”

