Naira Policy: Shifting Feb. 10 deadline not necessary –Emefiele

…says N700bn optimum cash level meant to be in circulation …warns PoS agents charging above N200 risk arrest, jail term

After days of suspense surrounding the legality of old currency notes, Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said there was no need to consider shifting from February 10 deadline for the validity of old N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes. This was as he put the optimum cash level meant to be in circulation at N700 billion against N2.72 trillion he said was held up in peoples’ homes.

The CBN governor stated this yesterday in Abuja when he briefed ambassadors of foreign nations and heads of diplomatic missions in Nigeria about the CBN’s Monetary Policy, and the issues thrown up by redesigning of the naira. Earlier in a preliminary remark, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, said the session with ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in the country was considered expedient to give opportunity for them to hear directly from the horse’s mouth.

What and why exactly the CBN undertook currency notes re-design policy? “You may have heard what the intentions are. We believe it’s our function to make it easier for you to function well in Nigeria; to ask questions that are pertinent to this policy; for CBN to give you direct information different from what you may have heard,” the minister said. With approval of the President Muhammadu Buhari CBN on October 26, 2022 announced the re-design currency notes for N200, N500 and N1000 respectively. Released officially into circulation December 15, 2022, the new notes were to circulate simultaneously with the old notes till January 31.

The CBN moved the validity period of old notes to February 10, following complaints by most Nigerians about challenges associated with procuring the new currency notes. Some state governments approached the Supreme Court over validity status of old currency notes. A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted an interim in-junction restraining the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks from implementing the Friday terminal date for the old naira notes.

Explaining to diplomats, Emefiele said Nigeria had been on cashless policy since 2012; that other nations carried out currency notes re-design every four to five years, but Nigeria had her last currency notes re-design about 19 years ago. “We have facts to support that the payment system infrastructure in Nigeria is among the best six in the world today. We believe we have put in place enough infrastructure that will help us attain or achieve the cashless policy that will help us attain financial inclusion with best practices.

You are all foreign dignitaries representing your countries. You will agree with me that the level at which people carry cash in Nigeria is unacceptable. “We are delighted at the Central Bank of Nigeria that with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari we would achieve this. We know that at these initial stages Nigerians will go through some temporary difficulty.

We call it transient because they are normal things that come with that kind of shock. “Indeed, I must describe this shock as unprecedented and that is why I will continue to appeal to all Nigerians and those of you who constitute the diplomatic community to give us all the necessary support to achieve these objectives.

We will continue to seek your support in the area of cashless and the way people handle cash, and not for illicit purposes. “We can begin to direct the economy the way that we think it should be. We are saying that N2.72 trillion was held in people’s homes. This indicates that so far, we have held excessive amount of currencies in our hands rather than in banks or in cashless platforms. “Ordinarily, when the CBN releases currencies into circulation it’s meant to be used and after which it came back to the bank. N700 billion should be the optimal amount in circulation,” Emefiele explained, adding: “Point-of-sale agents who charge above N200 for cash swap will be arrested and jailed when caught. PoS operators can come to the CBN to be compensated for any extra cost incurred in getting the new notes rather than charging a higher fee on customers.”

