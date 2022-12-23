Naira Policy: Timi Frank alleges plot to assassinate Emefiele

A new dimension has been added to the controversy over the naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, alleging plot to assassinate the apex bank’s governor Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele is presently out of the country, and Frank who is United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, also alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) has put its men on alert to arrest him on his way back into the country after an official assignment.

In a statement yesterday, the former APC national officer alleged that, “some members of the present administration led by the APC in collaboration with some security agencies are planning to assassinate Governor Emefiele.” According to him, the plot was to destabilise next year’s general elections, and called on the DSS to not to allow itself to be used by politicians but to follow due process if it has any evidence linking Emefiele to the said charge.

He said: “It is interesting to note that this same government defended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Pantami, over his alleged past extremist views and support for al-Qaeda and Boko Haram, even when the minister owned up to the past Islamic messages.

