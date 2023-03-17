Naira Policy: We’ll go beyond S’Court ruling to restore economy –Tinubu

.askoppositiontojoinhandsforanewNigeria

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his government would go beyond the Supreme Court ruling on the use of old and new naira to restore the economic challenges in the country. He has also lled on the opposition parties to join hands with him to build a new Nigeria desire by all. Recall that the Supreme Court had ruled that the new and old naira notes should be used together till December, a decision that runs contrary to the Central Bank of Nigerian monetary policy.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 Presidential election, said he would go beyond the ruling of the Supreme Court in a statement he signed. According to him, his victory is not for him but for Nigerians and he desired that Nigerians stand with him in the victory. Speaking on his economic vision, he said Am important step toward restoring economic normalcy has been taken by the Supreme Court’s decision on the parity of old and new notes. “This restores both the rule of law and economic decency. But this is not the end of the story.

“It is merely the beginning of a more comprehensive solution to our economic challenges. “Our Renewed Hope Action Plan outlines goals for greater economic growth in our cities and rural communities. We are committed to an economy of double-digit GDP growth, greater food security and one with a strengthened manufacturing base as well as an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.” While calling on members of the opposition parties to join hands with in building Nigeria, he said: “This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all.

Like this: Like Loading...