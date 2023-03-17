News Top Stories

Naira Policy: We’ll go beyond S’Court ruling to restore economy –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

.askoppositiontojoinhandsforanewNigeria

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his government would go beyond the Supreme Court ruling on the use of old and new naira to restore the economic challenges in the country. He has also lled on the opposition parties to join hands with him to build a new Nigeria desire by all. Recall that the Supreme Court had ruled that the new and old naira notes should be used together till December, a decision that runs contrary to the Central Bank of Nigerian monetary policy.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 25 Presidential election, said he would go beyond the ruling of the Supreme Court in a statement he signed. According to him, his victory is not for him but for Nigerians and he desired that Nigerians stand with him in the victory. Speaking on his economic vision, he said Am important step toward restoring economic normalcy has been taken by the Supreme Court’s decision on the parity of old and new notes. “This restores both the rule of law and economic decency. But this is not the end of the story.

“It is merely the beginning of a more comprehensive solution to our economic challenges. “Our Renewed Hope Action Plan outlines goals for greater economic growth in our cities and rural communities. We are committed to an economy of double-digit GDP growth, greater food security and one with a strengthened manufacturing base as well as an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.” While calling on members of the opposition parties to join hands with in building Nigeria, he said: “This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Robbers’ letter: Ebonyi police command is ready – PPRO

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday told robbers planning to attack Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area that it would boomerang. The police said they would not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city. Robbers reportedly wrote to the community, notifying the residents of their planned visit. The robbers also wrote to one […]
News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in Northern Cameroon 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said. The assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, […]
News

ERA/FoEN crisis deepens as Ojo, Bassey bicker over judgement

Posted on Author Francis Oguagu

The Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/ FoEN) , Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, yesterday berated the co-founder of the organization, Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, for ‘propagating falsehood’ on the status of the two cases in court over the legitimate management of the organisation. Nnimmo, a former Chairman of ERA/FoEN, had on Tuesday, […]

Leave a Reply