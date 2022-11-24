Naira Re-design: CBN frets over apathy to return old notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed concern over the apathy of Nigerians towards returning the old currency notes – N1000, N200 and N500 to Money Deposit Banks’ vaults for release of redesigned ones, saying only N165 billion has been deposited as at Friday, November 18. CBN said the N165 billion that had gone into the vaults of the bank’s vault was a far cry from the N2.7 trillion estimated to be outside of the banking system. It expressed hope of an expected increase in the volume of deposits in the coming days. Apex bank said some big banks with large depositors’ base were yet to make any deposit.

CBN Currency Director, Alhaji Bello Umar gave the update yesterday in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) post briefing which featured Director of Monetary Policy department Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, Director of Banking Supervision Department Mr. Haruna Mustapha and Director of Corporate Communications Mr. Osita Nwanisobi in attendance . Contrary to expectation, the CBN Director of Currency said the bank had not seen the muchanticipated rush by the public to make large deposits. “At the inception when the governor announced the decision of the CBN with president’s approval to redesign new currency we had in mind about N2.7 trillion that is out side the bank out of the N3.2 trillion currency in circulation. As at Friday last week, that is 18th November, we had received from the banks a sum of N165 billion which is still small. We are not seeing the rush. Yesterday, Director Banking Supervision had to bring it to the notice of the committee that some banks have not even made any deposits within the period and some of them have large customer bases.

It’s a problem for us and we are hoping that it will not result in a stampede when we get close to the end of January. “We are giving a lot of concessions to the banks. First of all we extended our opening period up to Saturdays since the 26th of October when the announcement was made.

CBN branches are open to receive deposits and then we have waived charges on the processing of those deposits and then we remove all limits in terms of the 3rd KYC on the amount of money you can put in your account. I think we are still far from where we want to be. We had three scenarios: we had the optimistic where we are hoping that 80% of that N2.7tn will come back and then we had the pessimistic which we say maybe 40% but the reality is, we feel should be like in the region of 60% but just like the governor reiterated yesterday the deadline of 31st January 2023 still stands,” he said.

