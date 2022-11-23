Business

Naira Re-design: CBN frets over apathy to return old notes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed concern over the apathy of Nigerians towards returning the old currency notes – N1000, N200 and N500 to Money Deposit Banks’ vault for  release of re-design ones, saying  only N165 billion has been deposited as at Friday, November 18.

CBN said the N165 billion that had gone into the vaults of banks vault was a far cry from the N2.7 trillion estimated to be outside of the banking system. It expressed hope of an expected increase in the volume of deposits in the coming days.

Apex bank said some big banks with large depositors’ base were yet to make any deposit.

CBN Currency Director, Alhaji Bello Umar gave the update on Wednesday in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) post briefing which featured Director of Monetary Policy department Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, Director of Banking Supervision Department Mr. Haruna Mustapha and Director of Corporate Communications Mr. Osita Nwanisobi in attendance .

Contrary to expectation, the CBN Director of Currency said the bank had not seen the much-anticipated rush by the public to make large deposits.

“At the inception when the governor announced the decision of the CBN with  president’s approval  to redesign new currency we had in mind about N 2.7 trillion that is outside the bank  out of the N 3.2 trillion  currency in circulation. As at Friday last week, that is 18th November, we had received from the banks in the sum of N165 billion which is still small. We are not seeing the rush. Yesterday, Director Banking Supervision had to bring it to the notice of the committee that some banks have not even made any deposit within the period and some of them have large customer base. It’s a problem for us and we are hoping that it will not result into stampede when we get close to the end of January.

“We are giving a lot of concession to the banks. First of all we extended our opening period up to Saturdays since the 26th of October when the announcement was made. CBN branches are open to receive deposits and then we wave charges on the processing of those deposit and then we remove all limits in terms of the 3rd KYC on the amount of money you can put in your account. I think we are still far from where we want to be. We had three scenarios: we had the optimistic where we are hoping that 80% of that N2.7tn will come back and then we had the pessimistic which we say maybe 40% but the reality is,  we feel should be like in the region of 60% but just like the governor reiterated yesterday the deadline of 31st January 2023 still stands.  There is no extension and people are advised to make sure that they return all those three denominations before the end of 31st January 2023 because after that date all monies held in those denominations will cease to be legal tender,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Ship owners manoeuvre security measures

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Importers have said that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) highhandedness in addressing valuation and classification of cargoes will continue to hinder ease of doing business at the ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports A safety measure, Automatic Identification System (AIS), introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance safety of life at sea is being abused […]
Business

AfDB seeks faster industrialisation of continent

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of its activities to mark Africa Industrialization Day 2020, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has urged the continent to accelerate industrialization for the transformation of African economies. “Industrialization, where we add value to what we competitively produce and then export, and also trade among ourselves on the back of the African Continental Free […]
Business

Eurobond: $1.25bn sale may push external reserves to $40bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been on a downward trend in recent weeks, may rise to $40billion as a result of the $1.25billion that the country raised through Eurobonds last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.   However, the analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica