Naira re-design’ll slow GDP growth in Q1–Rewane, others

The current cash squeeze in the Nigerian economy occasioned by the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government would further slowdown the GDP growth in the first quarter of this year. This came as economists have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that the cash crunch is arrested as urgently as possible to restore normal economic activity to sustain the growth of the economy, which is hampered by several factors, including insecurity, poor agricultural productivity, heavy debt burden and low oil/gas revenue. Economists told Sunday Telegraph in different interviews at the weekend, said that the cash crunch would further slow down productivity but would not lead to rise in the price of goods and services and inflation.

They also said that it could also lead to a fall in the standard of living and dollarisation of the economy. According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Mr. Bismarck Rewane, the Naira redesign would not lead to fall in prices as being reported from parts of the country but he stated that it could slow economic activities, a development that could lead to slow GDP growth. “Therefore, since the economic value of the currency notes has not increased money supply, it will have no effect whatsoever on the general level of prices.”

Rewane, in the an email message to the Sunday Telegraph, tagged ‘Economic Bulletin’, observed that the economy may not record any rise in inflation during the period but warned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take urgent steps to make the currency available to the citizens as inability of people to access their funds could lead to low quality of life.

He said: the policy “could lead to a fall in GDP and output.” Similarly, Dr. Peter Ezeibe, an economist at Capital Trust, said the new policy would slow the flow of transactions in the economy, which would, in turn slow economic growth. He stated that the policy could inadvertently lead to the dollarisation of the domestic economy or a sharp increase in electronic payments and settlements of transactions. According to him, Nigeria is a cash-based economy, and the growth of the economy has been based on that in all of its modern histories.

He added that the switch to a cashless economy is relatively sudden, and would disrupt the free flow of trade. Sunday Telegraph notes that the World Bank had cautioned that the newly redesigned naira, which entered circulation last week, may have a detrimental impact on economic activity, particularly for impoverished Nigerians, due to the timing and short transition time. The Washingtonbased bank revealed this in a new report titled, “Nigeria Development Update.” The World Bank, in its analysis, however, warned that the new regulation would significantly affect small firms especially those with day-to-day cash transactions. The World Bank, however, warned that the new regulation would significantly affect small firms especially those with dayto- day cash transactions. Also, the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, in an email message, raised concerns with the policy, saying that the aim of the CBN for implementing the policy does not quite suffice because the cash in the system is just about six per cent of the money supply in the system. However, Samuel Atiku, a fiscal policy expert, said; “In terms of this policy curbing the illegal activities of businesses and politicians, it might help expose businesses that haven’t been paying taxes or involved in money laundering and also force politicians that have accumulated huge funds, most especially those with plans of using these funds to solicit for votes in the coming 2023 elections.” Meanwhile, the National Council of State (NCS), Nigeria’s highest consultative organ, on Friday, threw its weight behind the new monetary policy embarked by the Federal Government, leading to the redesign of some denominations of Nigeria’s local currencies. But the support came with a proviso – that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must make the new notes available and arrest the scarcity of cash across the nation, which has left the people running from pillar to post to make ends meet.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...