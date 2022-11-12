Naira rebounds to N710/$ at parallel market as dollar demand slumps

The naira continued its recovery against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, strengthening to N710/$1 from N820 per dollar on Wednesday, traders said. According to the traders, the naira’s rebound at the parallel market, which started on Wednesday, is being fuelled by a sharp drop in the demand for dollars, occasioned by a fake news report that went viral, over the weekend, suggesting that any US dollar bill issued before 2022 will cease to be legal tender by January 2023. Although the report has since been fact-checked by several media outlets and confirmed to be fake news, traders said the authors of the report succeeded in sowing uncertainty among forex dealers, as most of them stopped buying dollars leading to a drop in demand for the greenback.

A Lagos-based Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Martin Imona, told Saturday Telegraph that a lot of forex dealers had already incurred huge losses in the last few days having bought the dollar for as high as N860/$1 and were hoping to sell at higher rates before the rate crashed.

He said: “Within a period of five days last week, the rate moved from N750 to about N860 per dollar, so many dealers bought dollars in the hope that the rate will definitely hit N1,000/$1. “But surprisingly, the naira recovered to N820 in the last few days, so those people who bought at N860 are waiting for the rate to rise again before they will come back to the market.” Saturday Telegraph reports that prior to the circulation of the fake news report, the naira had been on a free fall and had dropped to a new record low of N875/$1 on Sunday.

The development was triggered by an announcement by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, that the apex bank was set to change the design of three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender.

He said that the new currency notes will become legal tender as from December 15, adding that the old and new notes will circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when the former will cease to be legal tender. Emefiele explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank.

However, the announcement led to naira hoarders resorting to buying dollars instead of depositing cash in their bank accounts, thus pushing up demand for the US currency and further weakening the naira. Analysts believe that while the local currency may have been bolstered by the slump in dollar demand in recent days, its recovery is only temporary and the naira could resume its decline at the parallel market in the coming weeks given that the businesses are still grappling with the acute scarcity of forex in the financial system.

