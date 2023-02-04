News

Naira redesign a threat to economy, stifling Nigerians – Sen. Adeyemi

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

*Says 7 days too long for Buhari to act

Senator Smart Adeyemi, Saturday, raised the alarm that the current crisis provoked by the Federal Government’s cashless policy, was a threat to the economy, lamenting that Nigerians were dying for lack of cash.
Briefing journalists in Abuja on the impact of the policy on the citizens and the economy, Adeyemi said that Nigerians, especially the poor were now cursing the Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the seven days he asked for in order to take action on the worrisome situation.
The aggrieved lawmaker said that he had cause to believe the allegation of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, that some cabals in the Presidency were working against a Bola Tinubu presidency.
He described most of Buhari’s aides as hypocrites, who were misleading him to take wrong decisions to the detriment of his government and the citizens.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dr. Mailafiya quits NIPSS

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ngeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia has resigned his appointment with the National institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos Plateau State Until now, Dr. Obadiah was a directing staff […]
News

Ijaw decries marginalisation by Okowa’s administration

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Sequel to a proposed bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to upgrade the three state polytechnics and college of education to university, the Ijaw nation yesterday took a swipe on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, accusing the governor of marginalisation of Ijaws and Itsekiri nations. Speaking through the National Coordinator of Centre for Peace […]
News

Nigeria’ll overcome insecurity, coronavirus with prayers –Rev Pam

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said Nigeria would be able to overcome the challenges of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic through prayers. In his New Year’s message made available to newsmen by the head Media and Public Relations NCPC, Celestine Toruka on Saturday in Abuja, he gave assurances […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica