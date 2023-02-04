Naira redesign a threat to economy, stifling Nigerians – Sen. Adeyemi

*Says 7 days too long for Buhari to act

Senator Smart Adeyemi, Saturday, raised the alarm that the current crisis provoked by the Federal Government’s cashless policy, was a threat to the economy, lamenting that Nigerians were dying for lack of cash.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on the impact of the policy on the citizens and the economy, Adeyemi said that Nigerians, especially the poor were now cursing the Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the seven days he asked for in order to take action on the worrisome situation.

The aggrieved lawmaker said that he had cause to believe the allegation of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, that some cabals in the Presidency were working against a Bola Tinubu presidency.

He described most of Buhari’s aides as hypocrites, who were misleading him to take wrong decisions to the detriment of his government and the citizens.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...