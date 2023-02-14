Business

Naira Redesign: Analysts predict faster adoption of e-payment channels

Nigeria’s fast growing electronic payment (e-payment) industry is set for further growth following the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System(NIBSS).

Noting that the data showed that the total value of transactions recorded under the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) platform amounted to N42.0trillion in December ’22, which represents a growth of 39 per cent year-on-year and follows a 51 per cent year-on-year growth in Nov ’22, the analysts also pointed out that on a year-to-date (ytd) basis, the total value of transactions processed through the NIP platform increased by 42 per cent year-on-year to N389.1 trillion. The analysts, who noted that the year-on-year growth in the value of transactions was supported by a significant 43 per cent year-onyear increase in the volume of electronic transactions, to 561.3 million, attributed the steady growth in e-payments “to the rising teledensity rate and number of internet subscribers across the country.”

Similarly, they noted that mobile (inter-scheme) transactions recorded under the NIP platform increased at a faster rate of about 108 per cent year-to-year to N2.5 trillion in Dec ’22, while payments made through the Point-of-sale (PoS) channel grew by 18 per cent y/y to N826 billion in Dec ’22.

According to the analysts, “the CBN’s naira redesign initiative and cash swap programme will further help to drive the cashless policy, and faster adoption of e-payment channels, particularly in rural communities.” New Telegraph reports that in announcing the naira redesign policy on October 26, under which newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations were introduced to replace the former ones, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had stated that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when the former will cease to be legal tender. Although the apex bank released the new notes to lenders on December 15 as scheduled, customers’ inability to access them has led to more Nigerians adopting e-payment channels.

 

