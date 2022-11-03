Business

Naira Redesign: Analysts seek cash withdrawal limit

As the naira redesign debate shows no sign of abating, analysts at United Capital Research have said that for the policy to be successful, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would need to introduce follow-up measures such as implementing “broad-based cash withdrawal limit on accounts to encourage cashless transactions and reduce volume of funds outside bank vaults.” Commenting on the naira redesign plan in a report released yesterday, the analysts specifically stated: “We believe for the CBN’s attempt to redesign the naira to be successful, there would be need for several follow-up policies.

First, post-issuance of the new notes, the CBN should implement broad-based cash withdrawal limit on accounts to encourage cashless transactions and reduce volume of funds outside bank vaults. “Such limits could be a percentage of total debits the prior month (cash + cashless). Another key requirement is the need to work with security agencies to properly enforce AML/CFT regulations (and) sensitise, arrest and discipline persons who mutilate and deface the currency.

This would help preserve the fitness of the currency.” Last Wednesday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that the apex bank is set to change the design of three-N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender. He said that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when the former will cease to be legal tender.

 

