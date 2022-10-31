Naira Redesign: CBN acting on my orders, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch new designs and replace high value Naira notes had his support.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said he was convinced that the nation would gain a lot by doing so. Recall that the announcement by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for the introduction of new design of N200, N500 and N1000 denomination had attracted criticisms from the crosssection of monetary experts in the country.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had told a Senate committee recently that her office was not carried along on the decision and warned against serious consequences.

But speaking in a Hausa radio interview with the famous journalist, Halilu Ahmed Getso, and Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, to be aired Wednesday Morning on Tambari TV on Nilesat, the President said: “Reasons given to him by the CBN convinced him that the economy stood to benefit from reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting and the excess cash in circulation.”

Buhari said he did not consider the period of three months for the change to the new notes as being short.

He added: “People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all.”

In the interview, the President also addressed issues of food security and national security, among others, Shehu said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...