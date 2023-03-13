Naira Redesign: CBN Directs Banks To Comply With S’Court Ruling

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2022, which extended the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes till December 31, 2023.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex bank said it met with the Bankers’ Committee and directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till the end of the year.

The statement partly reads, “In compliance with the established tradition of obedience to court orders and sustenance of the Rule of Law Principle that characterised the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and by extension, the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a regulator, Deposit Money Banks operating in Nigeria have been directed to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2023.

“Accordingly, the CBN met with the Bankers’ Committee and has directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023.

“Consequently, all concerned are directed to conform accordingly.”

The CBN statement came shortly after the President’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, released a statement in which he said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not instruct the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to disobey “any court orders involving the government and other parties.”

