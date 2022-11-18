Business

Naira Redesign: CBN directs banks to work on Saturdays

Posted on Author Olufemi Oni

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed commercial banks in the country to work on Saturdays till January 31, 2023 to enable bank customers return old naira notes for new ones. Speaking at the CBN Fair in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Thursday, Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, said that the new and existing currencies would remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023, when the existing currencies would cease to be legal tender in Nigeria.

Represented by Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Akpama Uket, the Direc-tor said that banks had been directed to immediately start returning the existing currencies to the CBN. He said: “They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the Cashless Policy without charges to customers. “Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1,000 bank notes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline.”

The CBN boss, who said that focus of the bank in redesigning naira notes was for macroeconomic stability, added that the effort entailed building a strong, stable, and resilient economy that is self-sustaining and able to weather unanticipated shocks.

“This, the bank will do by applying appropriate monetary policy tools, striving to rein in inflation, and continuously encouraging a productive economy through its interventions,” he added. Meanwhile, the CBN warned Nigerians of consequences of mishandling of naira notes, saying: “Let me also reiterate the need to handle the Naira with care. The naira remains a symbol of our national pride. Treat it with utmost dignity. Do not spray, squeeze or counterfeit the naira, as defaulting goes with consequences.”

 

Our Reporters

