Naira Redesign: CBN launches portal for old notes collection

As the crisis surrounding redesigning of the naira, escalates in some parts of the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has created a portal for the collection of old notes to stem the grievances currently sweeping all over. The notification, titled, “Redemption of Currency,” provides a link to the portal to enable Nigerians redeem (deposit) their old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes by completing an online form. This is according to information posted on its website yesterday.

“Please click here to create your profile, generate reference and print out receipt for you to proceed to nearest CBN branch to deposit your old N1000, N500 and N200 notes into your bank account,” it reads. According to CBN, to generate a reference number, customers are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), email address, phone number, bank account details, depositor information (including house address), and the total amount of the denomination to be redeemed. The apex bank also said: “Beneficiary accounts would only receive value after successful processing of cash deposited and verification of documentations submitted.” “A depositor shall not be entitled to recover from the ank the value of any mutilated or imperfect notes. The circumstances under which such notes may be refunded ex-gratia shall be within the absolute discretion of the bank,” it added.

