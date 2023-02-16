News

Naira Redesign: CBN launches portal for old notes collection

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As the crisis surrounding redesigning of the naira, escalates in some parts of the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has created a portal for the collection of old notes to stem the grievances currently sweeping all over. The notification, titled, “Redemption of Currency,” provides a link to the portal to enable Nigerians redeem (deposit) their old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes by completing an online form. This is according to information posted on its website yesterday.

“Please click here to create your profile, generate reference and print out receipt for you to proceed to nearest CBN branch to deposit your old N1000, N500 and N200 notes into your bank account,” it reads. According to CBN, to generate a reference number, customers are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), email address, phone number, bank account details, depositor information (including house address), and the total amount of the denomination to be redeemed. The apex bank also said: “Beneficiary accounts would only receive value after successful processing of cash deposited and verification of documentations submitted.” “A depositor shall not be entitled to recover from the ank the value of any mutilated or imperfect notes. The circumstances under which such notes may be refunded ex-gratia shall be within the absolute discretion of the bank,” it added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Passengers stranded as unions shut down Arik Air operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aviation unions, yesterday, carried out their threat as they shut down Arik Air operations nationwide for owing workers’ salaries since April and other anti-labour practices of the airline. Ninety per cent of the airline’s workforce was placed on compulsory leave since April.   This action has taken a toll on the airline and travellers booked […]
News Top Stories

APC: More crises over inauguration of state chairmen

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

It appears more troubles await the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the inauguration of the 34 State Chairmen of party.   The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had inaugurated the Chairmen under a controversial circumstances as most of the states have provided factional states executives of the party.   Thirty-four out of 36 state […]
News

Music executive, Daniel Chiori Cole delve into music

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…..unveil new name Foremost music executive and creative of leading showbiz outfit, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori Cole have delved into music as a way of lending his voice so various societal vices through releasing of brilliant body of works that is not just to entertain alone but send vital messages too. Now officially identified with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica