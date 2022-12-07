Naira Redesign: CBN limits cash withdrawals to N100, 000 weekly

Citing the launch of the redesigned naira notes and its efforts to boost the cashless policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed fresh cash withdrawal limits on individuals and organisations. The apex bank, in a letter to banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs)-Payment Service Banks (PSBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) yesterday and signed by its Director of Banking Supervision, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, said that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week would be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits would attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively. It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from January 9, would be N100, 000 subject to a maximum of N20, 000 cash withdrawal per day. The apex bank also directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs.

In addition, the CBN announced that maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, will also be N20, 000 daily. Similarly, the apex bank stated that thirdparty cheques above N50, 000 will not be eligible for payment over the counter, adding that existing limits of N10, 000,000 on clearing cheques still subsist. However, the regulator said: “In compelling circumstances, not exceeding once a month, where cash withdrawals above the prescribed limits is required for legitimate purposes, such cash withdrawals shall not exceed N5, 000,000 and N10, 000,000 for individuals and corporate organisations, respectively, and shall be subject to the referenced processing fees above, in addition to enhanced due diligence and further information requirements.”

Specifically, the CBN said that for the “compelling circumstances” banks should provide information such as “Valid means of identification of the payee (National Identity Card, International Passport, Drivers’ License); Bank Verification Number of the payee; Notarised customer declaration of the purpose of the cash withdrawal; Senior management approval for the withdrawal by the Managing Director of the drawee, where applicable and approval in writing by the MD/CEO of the bank authorising the withdrawal.”

It stressed that “monthly returns on cash withdrawal transactions above the specified limits should be rendered to the Banking Supervision Department, compliance with extant AMUCFT regulations relating to the KYC and ongoing customer due diligence and suspicious transaction reporting etc., is required in all circumstances,” adding that customers should be encouraged to use alternative channels (internet banking, mobile banking apps, USSD, cards/POS. eNaira, etc.) to conduct their banking transactions. New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, announced that the apex bank had obtained President Muham-madu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1, 000 denominations. The CBN Governor, who stated that the new currency notes will become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, said that the old and new notes will circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when the former will cease to be legal tender. He explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank.

