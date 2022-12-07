News

Naira Redesign: CBN limits cash withdrawals to N100, 000 weekly

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Citing the launch of the redesigned naira notes and its efforts to boost the cashless policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed fresh cash withdrawal limits on individuals and organisations. The apex bank, in a letter to banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs)-Payment Service Banks (PSBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) yesterday and signed by its Director of Banking Supervision, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, said that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week would be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits would attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively. It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from January 9, would be N100, 000 subject to a maximum of N20, 000 cash withdrawal per day. The apex bank also directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs.

In addition, the CBN announced that maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, will also be N20, 000 daily. Similarly, the apex bank stated that thirdparty cheques above N50, 000 will not be eligible for payment over the counter, adding that existing limits of N10, 000,000 on clearing cheques still subsist. However, the regulator said: “In compelling circumstances, not exceeding once a month, where cash withdrawals above the prescribed limits is required for legitimate purposes, such cash withdrawals shall not exceed N5, 000,000 and N10, 000,000 for individuals and corporate organisations, respectively, and shall be subject to the referenced processing fees above, in addition to enhanced due diligence and further information requirements.”

Specifically, the CBN said that for the “compelling circumstances” banks should provide information such as “Valid means of identification of the payee (National Identity Card, International Passport, Drivers’ License); Bank Verification Number of the payee; Notarised customer declaration of the purpose of the cash withdrawal; Senior management approval for the withdrawal by the Managing Director of the drawee, where applicable and approval in writing by the MD/CEO of the bank authorising the withdrawal.”

It stressed that “monthly returns on cash withdrawal transactions above the specified limits should be rendered to the Banking Supervision Department, compliance with extant AMUCFT regulations relating to the KYC and ongoing customer due diligence and suspicious transaction reporting etc., is required in all circumstances,” adding that customers should be encouraged to use alternative channels (internet banking, mobile banking apps, USSD, cards/POS. eNaira, etc.) to conduct their banking transactions. New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, announced that the apex bank had obtained President Muham-madu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1, 000 denominations. The CBN Governor, who stated that the new currency notes will become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, said that the old and new notes will circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when the former will cease to be legal tender. He explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA proposes N299.9bn budget for 2021 fiscal year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has presented the sum of N299.9billion as its budget for the 2021 fiscal year.   This is an increase of N101 billion, representing 34 per cent, over and above the 2020 budget. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , Mallam Muhammad Bello, who made the presentation yesterday at the […]
News Top Stories

Those revealing details of my meeting with Tinubu’re his enemies –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized report of the discussion at his meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.   Obasanjo described the report credited to him as fake statements. Tinubu had visited the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence […]
News

Man arrested with 166kg of Indian hemp not our youth leader –Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted news reports indicating that a man arrested with 166kg of cannabis sativa, (Indian hemp), is their youth leader. The PDP in a statement signed by the state chairman, Barr. A. T Shehu; disowned the arrested drug peddler. “Our attention has been drawn to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica