Naira redesign: CBN orders banks to work on Saturdays

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed commercial banks to work on Saturdays till January 31, 2023, to enable customers to return old naira notes for new ones. The CBN had announced its plan to redesign, produce, release, and circulate new series of three banknotes out of the existing eight banknotes, comprising N200, N500, and N1000 denominations respectively, effective on December 15 after its launch by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the CBN Fair in Ilorin, yesterday, the Director of the Corporate Communications Department Osita Nwasinobi said the new and existing currencies would remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023, when the existing currencies would cease to be legal tender. Represented by acting Director of Corporate Communications Akpama Uket, Nwasinobi said Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) had been directed to immediately start returning the existing currencies to the CBN.

He said: “They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the Cashless Policy without charges to customers. “Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline.”

The CBN chief, who said that the focus of the bank in redesigning the notes is macroeconomic stability, added that the effort entails building a strong, stable, and resilient economy that is selfsustaining and able to weather unanticipated shocks. “This, the bank will do by applying appropriate monetary policy tools, striving to rein in inflation, and continuously encouraging a productive economy through its interventions,” he added. Meanwhile, the CBN warned the public of the consequences of mishandling naira notes. He said: “Let me also reiterate the need to handle the Naira with care. “The Naira remains a symbol of our national pride. Treat it with utmost dignity. Do not spray, squeeze or counterfeit the Naira, as defaulting goes with consequences.”

