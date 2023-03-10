Naira Redesign: CBN rolls out guidelines for open banking

In a bid to enhance efficiency, competition, and access to financial services in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out guidelines for open banking. CBN’S Director, Payment System Management Department, Mr Musa Jimoh, said in Abuja yesterday that open banking will foster the sharing of customerpermissioned data across the nation. He said: “The adoption of open banking in Nigeria will foster the sharing of customer-permissioned data between banks and third-party firms to enable the building of customer-focused products and services. “It’s also aimed at enhancing efficiency, competition, and access to financial services. “All stakeholders are required to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and all other regulations, as the CBN continues to monitor developments and issue guidance as may be appropriate.” The CBN also categorised and specified roles for participants depending on their services. “Entities participating in Open banking shall be categorised based on the following roles. Participants shall assume a role depending on the services”

