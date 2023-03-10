News

Naira Redesign: CBN rolls out guidelines for open banking

In a bid to enhance efficiency, competition, and access to financial services in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out guidelines for open banking. CBN’S Director, Payment System Management Department, Mr Musa Jimoh, said in Abuja yesterday that open banking will foster the sharing of customerpermissioned data across the nation. He said: “The adoption of open banking in Nigeria will foster the sharing of customer-permissioned data between banks and third-party firms to enable the building of customer-focused products and services. “It’s also aimed at enhancing efficiency, competition, and access to financial services. “All stakeholders are required to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and all other regulations, as the CBN continues to monitor developments and issue guidance as may be appropriate.” The CBN also categorised and specified roles for participants depending on their services. “Entities participating in Open banking shall be categorised based on the following roles. Participants shall assume a role depending on the services”

News

Sultan seeks support for military to end banditry

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sought support for the military to end banditry in Nigeria. Sa’ad made the call when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division/ Commander, Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Uwem Bassey, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Sokoto. The […]
News

FG, social partners commence validation of reviewed labour laws

The Federal Government and social partners have commenced the harmonisation and validation of Nigeria’s reviewed labour laws. The social partners participating in the tripartite harmonisation and validation of the laws taking place in Abuja include the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Assembly (NECA). Also in attendance […]
News

Expert laments Nigeria’s maternal, infant mortality rates

Professor Abubakar Panti of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Usman Dan- Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, has described the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria as dangerous. Panti said this while educating health reporters on different types of contraceptives, maternal and infant mortality during a sensitization programme organized by Rotary Action […]

