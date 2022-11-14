Naira Redesign: CBN throws branches open for public inquiry

In a bid to ensure a smooth exchange of old naira notes to new ones, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians to also visit its branches across the 36 states of the federation whenever they need clarifications on how to go about it.

This is besides the earlier advice given to bank users to also make such inquiries from their banks.

Appraising public response to the development in a statement issued yesterday by Director of Corporate Communications department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, CBN reiterated its commitment to seamless implementation of the initiative.

It said those “in rural and/or underserved areas may access CBN branches in the 36 states of the federation to inquire about options for depositing their current N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, wallet/ account opening processes, financial access points, etc.”

