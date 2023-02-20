Naira Redesign: Civil Society Forum to investigate death of pregnant woman in Kano hospital

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Concerned by the alleged negligence resulting to the death of a pregnant woman at the Kano Nasarawa Hospital, ostensibly due to lack cash at hands and delayed transfer of treatment bills, the state’s Civil Society Forum, has set up a seven-man committee to investigate the matter.

According to a release, the Forum, said their attention, has been drawn to an incident regarding one pregnant woman who lost her life at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital, because of alleged negligence.

The President of the Forum, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, said the ill-fated death was attributed to an alleged negligence of some medical personnel of the hospital, who were said to have refused to attend to the deceased, when she was in dire need of the medical attention.

“The multiple complaints and calls from different quarters and responsible citizens within and outside Kano, were too many to be ignored.

“It is therefore against this backdrop, the leadership of the Kano Civil Society Forum, approved the establishment of a seven-man committee, to investigate the alleged circumstances surrounding the death of the late Hajiya Shema’u Sami Labaran and advise accordingly.”

