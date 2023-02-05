Naira redesign: Coping with cash squeeze, empty ATMs, crash of goods’ prices

Almona noted that businesses are suffering the consequences of the CBN currency management policy lapses, saying, “Regarding the deadline extension for phasing out old notes, the chamber does not see any value in this if the scarcity of the new naira notes persists. “While we support the drive toward a cashless economy, redesigning the Naira and phasing out old currency notes could have been better planned and implemented with no hardship for businesses and individuals,” she said.

CBN orders banks to begin over counter payment of new notes

However, in a move to further reduce the hardship caused to Nigerians by the Naira redesign policy; the Cen-tral Bank on Thursday ordered commercial banks to begin the payment of the new naira notes to customers over the counter. The apex bank made this known in a statement signed by the Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi.

He said it is part of moves to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians who are finding it hard to get the new notes. “In line with this resolve, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence the payment of the redesigned Naira notes over the counter, subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20, 000,” the statement added. While admitting the difficulties Nigerians have faced in trying to get money ATMs, the apex bank reassured of its commitment to making the process seamless. It also vowed to prosecute racketeers of the new naira notes, saying it is working with relevant agencies to make that happen.

“We have equally noticed the queues at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country and an upward trend in the cases of people stocking and aggregating the newly introduced banknotes they serially obtain from ATMs for reasons best known to them. Also worrisome are the reported cases of unregistered persons and non-bank officials swapping banknotes for members of the public, purportedly on behalf of the CBN,” it warned. “We wish to state unequivocally that, contrary to the practice of these unpatriotic persons, it is unlawful to sell the Naira, hurl (spray), or stamp on the currency under any circumstance whatsoever,” the statement said.

