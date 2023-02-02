News Top Stories

Naira Redesign: Don’t extend Feb 10 deadline, Atiku tells Emefiele

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has kicked against any further extension of the February 10 deadline for swapping the old banknotes with new ones. Atiku in a statement by his media office yesterday stated that a further extension of the deadline would destroy the purpose and objective of the redesigned currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The former Vice President urged the apex bank to review the measures put in place for ensuring the circulation of the new banknotes, especially in rural areas where people need cash for their daily transactions. He said: “The additional 10 days will enable our people in the rural areas and ordinary people across the country to take the naira in their possession to the bank.

“It will also enable the CBN to further circulate the new currency notes among banks so that people can have easy access.” He added: “The CBN may have to consider printing more currency notes to eliminate the current scarcity among ordinary people, especially rural dwellers who need them for their daily transactions. “If the CBN thinks its officials and banks must operate at the weekend in order to address the needs of the ordinary people and rural dwellers, it may have to consider this option, after all the amount these people require is not huge.

“The essential element here is ensuring that the new currency goes around and is well distributed to the points where people can easily access them. Every good policy must be people-centred and must not bring an avoidable difficulty to the people.” The ex-Customs officer advised the CBN to be wary of the elite who are calling for the further postponement of the deadline for the tenure of the old naira notes, describing it as “sinister and far from being altruistic. I am totally in support of building a cashless economy and reducing the amount of cash in our economy.” Atiku stated that the cashless policy and reduction of the cash in circulation has many advantages and called on every patriotic Nigerian to support the CBN on it. He said the cashless policy will help to reduce the flow of illicit funds in the economy.

 

Our Reporters

