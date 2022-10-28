Naira Redesign: EFCC backs INEC to curb vote buying

There are indications that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will use the occasion Federal Government’s plan to redesign the Naira, to help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to curb vote buying, during the 2023 general polls. The Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, gave the indication yesterday, during an interview with journalists in Abuja, after defending the Commission’s 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on Anti Corruption. Bawa said the Commission, in partnership with the INEC, would ensure that illegitimate funds would not be used to influence the electoral processes, saying the Commission would partner with INEC to arrest and prosecute persons involved in vote buying. “We will continue to do what we have to do, we are trying to ensure that illegitimate funds are not finding their way into our electoral processes,” he said. He said cases of those arrested for vote buying in previous elections were ongoing in court, thanking the National Assembly for supporting the Commission, via landmark legislations designed to further assist it to deliver on its mandate. He said: “I want to use this opportunity to thank the National Assembly for their support as EFCC Chairman, particularly the committee on anti corruption.”
