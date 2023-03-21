Top Stories

Naira Redesign: Emefiele Begs Nigerians Over E-Payment Glitches

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has apologised to Nigerians for the glitches experienced while trying to effect various e-payment transactions.

Emefiele who gave the appeal on Tuesday at the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing in Abuja admitted that some “isolated cases still persist” but these cases were being resolved.

Responding to questions on the soundness of Nigerian banks in the wake of several bank collapses in the United States of America, Emefiele said Nigerian banks had zero exposure to the failed banks in the USA.

As a result, he assured that all Nigerian banks are safe and sound thanks to the existing prudential guidelines instituted by the CBN to protect banks against collapse that will wipe out depositors’ money.

According to Emefiele, “no depositor has lost one kobo since 2008 from bank crisis because of the prudential guidelines put in place to protect depositors fund.”

He also warned bank shareholders to mindful of the fact that a “banking license is a privilege, not a right it can be withdrawn if shareholders misbehave.

“We would rather dispense with the shareholders than put depositors’ money at risk.”

At the end of the MPC meeting, it agreed to increase Monetary Policy Rate to 18 percent from the previous 17.5 percent adopted in January

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions inch close to 200m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active mobile subscriptions in the country are set to hit the 200 million mark as the telcos’ database hits 196 million in June. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that a total of 4.1 million new mobile lines were activated in the month, thus increasing the figure by 2 per […]
News Top Stories

2023: Ethnic nationalities differ on Osinbajo’s declaration

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Pauline Onyibe, Musa Pam and Francis Ogbuagu

• We’re disappointed over VP’s presidential ambition –Ohanaeze • He’s eminently qualified to aspire to be president, say PANDEF, INC • Osinbajo part of ruling administration –Ex Edo PDP spokesman   Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities are divided over Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s ambition to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, when he serves out his term next […]
News Top Stories

Okorie to APC: We‘ll resist imposition of candidate in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

N6bn bribery rocks primary poll, as UPP endorses Ekwuosa   Okey Maduforo AWKA Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie has warned that imposition of a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State would be resisted.   This is coming on the heels of an alleged plot to […]

Leave a Reply