News Top Stories

Naira Redesign: Emefiele to meet govs tomorrow

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Nigerian governors have summon the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele to a meeting over the redesign of the nation’s currency.A statement by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat said the CBN governor will join the governors’ virtual meeting on Thursday by 9 pm The statement by Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo, NGF head, Media and Public Affairs, said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the Naira Notes.

“The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had announced the initial decision of the apex bank to redesign the naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s apex bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to get the new notes. “For the virtual meeting, the agenda is titled ‘The Economic and Security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy,” and it has lingered for some time now. “The discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue,” the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged $1.1bn Malabu Oil Fraud: Court to rule on Adoke Dec 12

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed December 12 to deliver ruling in the admissibility of six different statements which implicated a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke, in the alleged $1.1B Malabu Oil fraud. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after listening to arguments from counsel […]
News Top Stories

Benue: CAN tasks FG on ending Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday expressed deep concern over the intractable attacks and killings in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna part of Kaduna State for which the death toll has risen to over 38 persons in the latest incident.   The association has also called for immediate ceasefire […]
News

LANDLADY ENTERPRISE HELPS CLIENTS GET THE MOST WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE, PROPER MARKETING AND THE BEST DEALS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Landlady Enterprise is an exclusive property and real estate marketing company situated in Lagos Nigeria. Established in 2014, the brand has expanded over the years to offer an extensive range of real estate and property related services. Continuous growth and system developments ensure that Landlady Enterprise offers clients world-class services. In a bid to provide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica