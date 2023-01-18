Naira Redesign: Emefiele to meet govs tomorrow

The Nigerian governors have summon the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele to a meeting over the redesign of the nation’s currency.A statement by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat said the CBN governor will join the governors’ virtual meeting on Thursday by 9 pm The statement by Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo, NGF head, Media and Public Affairs, said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the Naira Notes.

“The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had announced the initial decision of the apex bank to redesign the naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s apex bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to get the new notes. “For the virtual meeting, the agenda is titled ‘The Economic and Security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy,” and it has lingered for some time now. “The discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue,” the statement added.

