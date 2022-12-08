Naira Redesign: Evaluating CBN’s sustained public engagement

Weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sustained the enlightenment campaign to the public. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Forty three days after CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s historic disclosure of plan to redesign three of Nigeria’s currencies- N1000, N200, and N500, and 54 days ahead of the currencies’ validity, after which they ceased to be legal tender, the apex bank is unrelenting in public engagement. Using different channels of communication available to the masses, Emefiele and his top lieutenants at the CBN have been explaining the benefits of the vurrency change. Interestingly, majority of Nigerians endorsed CBN’s policy with benefits of detailed explanation, information provided to the public by the bank. The current exercise came almost 20 years after Nigeria undertook a similar currency redesign process. The almost two-decade break by Nigeria falls short of every five years standard practice for nations to redesign their local currencies.

Evaluating CBN justification

The sanctity of the naira as Nigeria’s legal tender is always paramount to CBN. To this end, the apex bank remains committed to its seamless implementation. Taking steps to preserve the integrity of the local currency by the CBN includes but not limited to ensuring the amount of cash outside the banking system being within tolerable volume. Speaking at a press briefing where he hinted at the naira redesign plan, Emefiele put the volume of cash outside banking vaults in excess of N3.23 trillion as of September 2022.

Giving insight into some of the challenges faced by the currency in recent times, the CBN governor recalled that currency management had faced several daunting challenges, which continue to escalate in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country at large.

“These challenges primarily include, significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 85 per cent of currency in circulation are outside the vaults of our commercial banks; to be more specific as at the end of September 2022, available data at the CBN indicate that N2.73 trillion out of the N3.23 trillion currency in circulation was outside the vault of commercial banks across the country and supposedly held by members of the public.

“Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since 2015 rising from N1.46 trillion in December 2015 to N3.23 trillion as of September 2022. “I must say that this is a worrisome trend that cannot continue to be allowed. Worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports. “Indeed, recent development in photographic technology and advancements in printing devices have made counterfeiting relatively easier. In recent years, the CBN has recorded significantly higher rates of counterfeiting especially at the higher denominations of N500 and N1,000 banknotes,” Emefiele lamented.

Excitement

The initial plan by the CBN was to unveil the new notes on December 15. However, speaking at the last Monetary Policy Meeting, Emefiele said the bank would no longer wait till December 15 to “unveil and release” the new notes. He said the currency would be unveiled the next day, a Wednesday, and coincidentally a FEC sitting day in which the President and Executive Council members are always present. An excited President Buhari on November 23, 2022, performed the unveiling of the new currency before members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) while millions of Nigerians watched the watershed ceremony in the comfort of their homes.

Speaking during unveiling, Buhari underscored the importance of redesigning the naira. He said it would help the country to address the issue of illicit financial flows, corruption, improve the economy and the value of the Nigerian currency.

In addition, he said the currency redesign would help CBN’s monetary policy initiative. More importantly, Buhari said as the first set of the currency to be printed locally by the Nigeria Printing and Minting Company, it would prevent counterfeiting of the notes. He appealed to Nigerians to embrace the new policy to redesign the naira. On his part, Emefiele said the introduction of new notes was a deliberate step by the government to check corruption and counterfeiting of the notes. He reiterated CBN’s promise that the naira notes currently in use would remain legal tender till January 31, 2023.

Sustaining awareness

A newly introduced product deserves ‘aggressive and sustained marketing’ to elicit the desired public acceptance. The apex bank is engaging the public effectively on the new naira using the media as an interface. Apart from the CBN governor, key officials of the bank with strategic responsibility linked to currency management have been speaking to the public.

For instance, CBN’s Director of Currency, Alhaji Bello Umar, and Director, Corporate Communications department of the bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, have sustained public enlightenment and advocacy about the new currency. Questions, clarifications and pertinent information by the Nigerian public pertaining to the new currency are provided by the bank officials. For instance, to allay concerns by a few Nigerians that the exercise was a needless one that will export jobs to overseas currency printing firms, the Director of Currency, Umar, and responded that the redesign was handled locally by the Nigeria Printing and Minting Company Limited.

He stated this recently at the 2022 workshop for Business Editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), organised by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Port Harcourt. Umar was represented by Deputy Director and Head, Policy Development Division, at the CBN, Mrs. Amina Halidu Giwa. She noted that the country was well equipped with factories both in Lagos and Abuja for the printing of currencies. “We redesigned, not repainted the banknotes. In redesigning, you can change color or reduce the size. The ink is a newer technology with security features.

The main purpose for redesigning was to solve a problem, and we had limited time to solve that problem or we would sink. We don’t care about aesthetics. “Only Nigeria Security does the printing. We print in Nigeria – Lagos and Abuja. We don’t print outside the country. We fly notes by air and other means to states, which has huge logistical implications,” she clarified, noting that, “no new denominations are being introduced, no charges on deposits and no limits on the amounts that can be deposited.” She said there was no provision for exchange in this redesign exercise.

She noted that hoarding of currencies at private homes was a bad practice that fuels most of the woes affecting the economy such as terrorism, money laundering and counterfeiting. Amina said the new notes were fortified with relevant security features that make them infallible for counterfeiting, dismissing the notion by some members of the public that the currencies aren't esthetic in looks.

The main purpose for redesigning was to solve a problem, and we had limited time to solve that problem or we would sink. We don’t care about aesthetics. “Only Nigeria security does the printing. We print in Nigeria – Lagos and Abuja. We don’t print outside the country. We fly notes by air and other means to states, which has huge logistical implications. “It is highly recommended that every five to eight years, you redesign your currency. It is done really to stay ahead of counterfeiters.

In the United States for example, in 2007 the $100 note was issued and then redesigned in 2013. In the United Kingdom, the GBPS was first issued in 2011 and redesigned in 2016. In South Africa, the R20 was issued in 2009 and redesigned in 2016. In Canada, the $5 and $50 notes were issued in 2006/ 2004 and redesigned 2013/2012. “However, in Nigeria, the N1,000 note has been in circulation for seventeen years without redesign; N500 has been in circulation for twenty-one years without redesign; N200 has been in circulation for twenty- two years without redesign and the N100 note has been in circulation for eight years without a redesign,” she said.

Last line

Though old notes will cease to be legal tender with effect from January 31, 2023, the apex bank is sustaining public enlightenment and advocacy relating to the redesigned currencies.

