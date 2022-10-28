Naira Redesign: Experts foresee sudden dollarisation of economy

…say action belated, seek extension

Following the pronouncement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, that plans had been concluded to redesign the naira, financial experts have expressed divergent views including the fact that the economy will suddenly become dollarised as currency hoarders’ move to convert the naira in their possessions to dollars.

This, the experts believe, is to avoid being detected while making huge bank transactions following the pronouncement. According to Emefiele, who made the announcement on Wednesday, the move is aimed at tackling currency hoarding by the public, counterfeiting of the naira and prevalence of mutilated currency notes, among other challenges. Among the notes to be altered are N200, N500 and N1, 000. Emefiele disclosed that the new currency notes will become legal tender as from December 15, 2022 and that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when existing notes will cease to be legal tender.

Since the apex bank’s governor made the pronouncement, which took Nigerians by surprise, a cross section of Nigerians have reacted differently to the development, stressing the likely impact on the economy. According to a leading forensic accountant, Professor Richard Mayungbe, in a chat with New Telegraph, he expressed support for the CBN’s plan, which he described as “belated,” and a step the apex bank should have taken a year or two ago. He said: “The announcement is belated. It is an action that should have been taken a year or two ago. But then, better late than never.”

According to him, the CBN’s action is bad news for people hoarding the naira as well as terrorists and other anti-social individuals, who avoid the banking system. Mayungbe stated: “When you change a currency like that (a 90-day period), criminals and other such people who are hoarding cash, will be caught napping. Thank God for the Bank Verification Number (BVN). Once you deposit a large amount of cash into your account, your account will be flagged.

Terrorists are in trouble. The action will curb, if not totally eliminate suspicious banking transactions.” Another advantage of the CBN’s plan, according to Mayungbe, is that it will result in a lot of liquidity in the system which will boost lending and positively impact economic growth. He proposed that in order to prevent the hoarders of cash from returning to business after January 31, the authorities should float a 10-15-year bond that will trap the excess liquidity and ensure that the funds will be used for growing the economy.

On whether the action will not lead to a further weakening of the naira, given that some people holding excess cash would want to use it to buy dollars instead of depositing it in their bank accounts, Mayungbe said that while the risk of this happening is real, the naira will only be under serious pressure in the short term. He predicted that even if the local currency falls to as low as N1, 000 per dollar, the exchange rate would undergo a reset after January 31.

The Professor of Forensic Accounting also disagreed with the concern expressed in some quarters that the CBN’s plan may hurt people in rural areas that lack access to banking services. He pointed out that the amount of cash held by people in rural areas was negligible when compared to the amount of cash owned by bank customers in the country’s major cities and towns. However, commenting on the CBN’s plan, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) picked holes in the argument that it would help to curb inflation.

The analysts stated: “The change in the design of the currency notes will have no impact on the level of prices in the economy. Because inflation is defined in generic terms as a persistent increase in the general level of prices. This typically results from too much money chasing too few goods. “Therefore, since the economic value of the currency notes has not increased money supply, it will have no effect whatsoever on the general level of prices.

“However, to the extent that economic agents especially market women in the middle of December will be constrained to exchange goods for a currency that will cease to be legal tender in 45 days. It could discourage them from accepting the old notes and, therefore, will reduce aggregate demand and affect the supply of goods. In other words, it could lead to a fall in GDP and output.

“It could inadvertently lead to the dollarisation of the domestic economy or a sharp increase in electronic payments and settlements of transactions.” On the likely impact of the plan on the value of the naira in the forex market, the FDC analysts stated: “Theoretically, it should have no effect whatsoever. But forex markets are usually a subject of panic and speculation.

“The first reaction to the new regulations is likely to be a flight to safety by investors, for example, anytime there is a major global market shakeout, investors scramble for gold and dump the U.S. dollar. “So we expect some initial speculation against the naira but this should be short-lived.

The naira traded at N770/$ today but should settle at its true market value in the days ahead. In times of uncertainty, investors, speculators and manufacturers will prefer to be long in dollars and short in domestic currencies.” On his part, Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of Capital Market, said the decision would impact positively on economy. He said CBN’s decision would go a long way in solving other interrelated issues in the economy. “I think the decision to replace some naira denominations with new ones will be positive for the economy in the medium to long term. First, although the measure does not amount to demonetisation of big currency notes often carried out by central banks to curb black money and corruption, it will go a long way in ensuring that a lot of naira notes circulating outside the banks are crowded in.

“If it leads to large deposits in banks, it means the banks will have more money to lend, which may reduce interest rates. “I also think it may have the effect of reducing speculative attacks on the naira in the parallel market. I expect that the Financial Intelligence Unit will be on the watch out for huge deposits as a way of monitoring illegitimate transactions.

“Despite the huge cost involved in changing currency notes, I think it’s time to sanitise the system, especially now that electioneering activities have kicked off. “However, I think the deadline of January 31, 2023 is short in view of the number of naira denominations involved, from N200 to N1, 000. The CBN may consider extending it with time,” said Uwaleke. Meanwhile, one of the banks in Nigeria, United Bank for Africa has urged its customers to deposit their naira notes to any of its branches nearest to them.

