News

Naira Redesign: FG officials seeking out of court settlement – El-Rufai alleges

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

*Says proposed measures will not solve crisis

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed reports that some governors had held a meeting with the Federal Government towards resolving the impasse emanating from the cash swap controversy.

El-Rufai, in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye his Special Adviser on (Media & Communications) and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, said what transpired was that some officials of the Federal Government reached out to him and other governors but their proposals were not sufficient to solve the issue at hand.

El-Rufai in a statement entitled: “KDSG says no meeting has held this week between FG and governors”, noted that: “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out of court settlement. The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 notes to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till April 10, 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.

“These were not considered as serious proposals, for obvious reasons. Circulating the old N200 notes alone would not be sufficient to relieve widespread human suffering in Kaduna State, and indeed in Nigeria today. They knew that and that is why they falsely claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1, 000 notes. This is contrary to the fact available to the governors to the effect that the old notes were in the custody of commercial bank branches throughout Nigeria until the evening of Monday, February 13, and not a single N500 or N1000 had been destroyed.

“It is also a non-starter to insist on a new cut-off date without first assuring that sufficient new notes would have been printed and circulated. Information available to the governors also indicate that the Mint will need at least 12 months to print the minimum amount of N1 trillion needed to ensure a functioning trade and exchange environment in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Tinubu’s ambition is of no consequence – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was by no means worried by the declaration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidency. Tinubu had declared his intention to run for the presidency next year after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso […]
News

Final UK troops leave Afghanistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The final UK troops, diplomats and officials have left Kabul, Downing Street has confirmed. The departure of the RAF flight brings to an end the UK’s 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. More than 15,000 people have been evacuated by the UK since August 14, reports the BBC. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the moment […]
News Top Stories

NBA: Prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the justice system. Mr. Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra, made the assertion in a statement in Awka yesterday. The statement said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica