Naira Redesign: FG officials seeking out of court settlement – El-Rufai alleges

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed reports that some governors had held a meeting with the Federal Government towards resolving the impasse emanating from the cash swap controversy.

El-Rufai, in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye his Special Adviser on (Media & Communications) and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, said what transpired was that some officials of the Federal Government reached out to him and other governors but their proposals were not sufficient to solve the issue at hand.

El-Rufai in a statement entitled: “KDSG says no meeting has held this week between FG and governors”, noted that: “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out of court settlement. The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 notes to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till April 10, 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1,000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.

“These were not considered as serious proposals, for obvious reasons. Circulating the old N200 notes alone would not be sufficient to relieve widespread human suffering in Kaduna State, and indeed in Nigeria today. They knew that and that is why they falsely claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1, 000 notes. This is contrary to the fact available to the governors to the effect that the old notes were in the custody of commercial bank branches throughout Nigeria until the evening of Monday, February 13, and not a single N500 or N1000 had been destroyed.

“It is also a non-starter to insist on a new cut-off date without first assuring that sufficient new notes would have been printed and circulated. Information available to the governors also indicate that the Mint will need at least 12 months to print the minimum amount of N1 trillion needed to ensure a functioning trade and exchange environment in Nigeria.”

