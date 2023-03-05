Naira Redesign: How Emefiele Will Be ‘Zebra In Hand Of Tigers’

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Sen. Shehu Sani on Sunday analysed what the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele would face when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29.

Sharing his thought via his verified Twitter handle, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain likened Emefiele’s condition to that of a “Zebra in the hands of Tigers” when Buhari finally leave.

Recall that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his camp in the APC, had fought against the apex bank’s Naira redesign policy which had subjected many Nigerians to untold hardships following the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The Supreme Court had last week extended the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 naira notes till December 31, stating that the CBN must continue to receive the notes from Nigerians.

Reacting to the development in a post shared on Twitter, Sani believed Emefiele would not be protected against those who fought the policy when the current president leaves office.

“When Baba is gone, Emefiele will be like Zebra in the hands of Tigers,” he tweeted.

