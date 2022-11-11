Business

Naira Redesign: ICAN tasks CBN on stakeholders’ input

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As the Central Bank of Nigeria stays put on its plans to redesign the naira, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has charged the apex bank to consider the views of various stakeholders. Giving the advice yesterday at a press conference to commemorate the annual International Accounting Day 2022, President, ICAN, Mallam Tijjani Isa, said the taking the views of stakeholders into consideration would ensure that critical issues such as the cost of designing and printing the new currency notes, the timing of the policy, the policy’s likely impact on inflation and exchange rates were satisfactorily addressed. He also emphasised the need to address hyper inflationary pressures, brain drain and other macroeconomic challenges besetting the country.

Isa said the advice had become imperative as economies across the world were facing trying times. He noted that global challenges had become heightened with developments such as Russia- Ukraine war, climate change, increasing consumer prices, contractions in Gross Domestic Products(GDP), trade wars, political tensions, among others. Isa said at country level, several socio-economic imbalances were biting hard on citizens, with inflation at its highest in 17 years amidst declining purchasing power of citizens. “To successfully address the problems of inflation, Nigeria must adopt both short and longterm measures,” he said.

The ICAN president stressed the need to revitalise the textile and agricultural sectors with modern technology and adequate financing to meet up with the country’s textile and food demands, and also for exportation purposes. He stressed the need to find a permanent solution to the foreign exchange crisis if the country was to develop at the desired pace. On brain drain, he noted that while the phenomenon was not peculiar to Nigeria, deliberate steps must be taken to stem the tide. “Unfortunately, the quality of our certification makes our members more desirable for jobs outside our shores.

“The weak socio-economic environment of our dear nation has not made it easier to persuade our local talents to stay. “We, therefore, encourage managers of our economy to create an enabling business and regulatory environment that would elicit professionals’ interests in staying back to build our nation,” he said. According to him, ICAN is contributing its part in developing the entrepreneurial skills of its members. “However, an enabling environment is required for professionals to deploy their full potential in job creation and employment generation,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

First Bank pledges N5m support to Lagos Rotary Club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Plc has pledged to support the Rotary Club of Lagos intervention projects with the sum of N5 million.   The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, made the pledge at the induction of the 61st President of the club, Rotarian Babawale Agbeyangi, on Friday night in Lagos. Adeduntan, […]
Business

TOPREC tasks town planners on professionalism, capacity dev

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

President of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Mr Isyaku Kura, has tasked the newly inducted members on professionalism, urging them to improve on the existing town planning regulations and practices in the country.   Kura,, according to the document made available to New Telegraph in Lagos by a member of the council, Mr […]
Business

How to stem fraud in airlines –Experts

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

The 2022 Nigerian Aviation Forum (NAF) featured a number of experts in the aviation industry. The conference, organised by the 7Star Global Institute of Management Science and Technology, was aimed at using the vast knowledge of experts to help tackle corruption in the aviation sector. The forum admitted that fraud is a big issue in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica