Naira Redesign: IGP orders nationwide arrest of currency racketeers

Worried by reported cases of sale of new naira notes in parts of the country, amidst scarcity, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of suspects involved in the economic crime. Accordingly, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Assistant Inspector- General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, have been directed “to place officers and men of the Department and the Bureau across the nation on high alert and to carry out the arrest and subsequent prosecution of all individuals engaged in the sale or abuse of the Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

A statement, Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police chief’s action is in “furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy and drives to uphold the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, and dignify Nigeria’s currency”.

The FPRO said: “The IGP has similarly charged all supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Police Commands and Formations to carry out full enforcement of the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which criminalises amongst other things the hawking, selling or otherwise trading, spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira notes, falsifying or counterfeiting of bank notes, refusal to accept the Naira as a means of payment, tampering with the coin or note issued by the CBN.

