Naira Redesign: Join case against FG, govs direct attorneys general

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

State governors have directed state Attorneys General to join the case filed at the Supreme Court against the new naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

About seven state governments, mostly states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have filed suits at the apex court against the CBN policy.

The Supreme Court last week temporarily suspended the ban on the use of old notes till February 15 when the suit filed by some state governments would be heard.

The state chief executives after its meeting on Saturday directed their Attorneys General to review the suit at the Supreme Court with a view to consolidating the legal reliefs pursued by states.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of state governors, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in a communiqué, also called on the Federal Government and the CBN “to respect the rule of law and listen to the voice of reason expressed by Nigerians and several other stakeholders including the Council of State, before the damage to our economy becomes too great to fix by the next administration.”

Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, said the apex bank is confusing naira redesign with cashless policy, adding that the two are mutually exclusive.

 

