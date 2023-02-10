News

Naira Redesign: Kano seeks redress against FG at Supreme Court

Posted on

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

The Kano State Government has filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court in respect of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria

(CBN).

In a suit number: SC/CS/200/2023, the Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa (SAN) is seeking the apex court to declare that the President of Nigeria, cannot unilaterally direct the CBN to recall N200, N500 and N1,000 old notes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively.

The Kano State Government is praying a mandatory order seeking for a reversal of the policy to recall the notes from circulation, for affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

The Applicant is also seeking for mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government of Nigeria to reverse the naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with 1999 (as amended) Constitution.

 

Reporter



