Naira Redesign: More govs under surveillance, says EFCC boss

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said more governors have come under surveillance over possible money laundering due to the naira redesign plan of the Federal Government. Bawa made this disclosure yesterday while interacting with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. He, however, declined to give a specific number of those the Commission was monitoring.

Recall that two weeks ago, Bawa had hinted of the EFCC’s surveillance activities around three governors, whom he claimed were being watched over actions that appeared to be tantamount money laundering, in the aftermath of the Federal Government’s proposal to redesign the naira. Asked to confirm the veracity of the news that the EFCC had deployed its Eagle-Eye device to monitor governors who had perfected plans to use stashed funds to pay workers’ salaries, he said: “You are mixing two things. Eagle-Eye is an app.

It’s a novel idea of the EFCC that we launched for the ease of reporting a crime to us. Nigerians can easily download it on their phones, either Android or Apple or whatever. And then, of course, they can send in complaints to us through The Eagle-Eye, you can even take pictures and send them. “Let me use this opportunity to remind Nigerians that Eagle-Eye is very important for those that are reporting the hoarders of these currencies that we know are out there. “On the issue of the governors that we are monitoring, the numbers have even increased. We are monitoring everything.”

Bawa also lauded the proposal to redesign the naira, calling it a crucial step in the nation’s fight against financial crime and other types of corruption. He said that the enormous amount of the nation’s currency that had escaped the control of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made it difficult to track down financial crimes.

The anti-graft czar noted that the redesigning of the naira was a chance for the government to retake control over the flow of money in the nation. While appealing to politicians to go about their campaigns without using illegitimate funds in their finances, he said “For politicians, the message is very clear. Of course, you know, they should sell themselves, they should talk about issues. “We want to hear about how they are going to solve the problems, not what the problems are. I think it is very important and I think they are doing that. And then of course we encourage that they shouldn’t use illegitimate funds in their campaign finances and all of that.”

