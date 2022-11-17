Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Naira Redesign: More govs under surveillance, says EFCC boss

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said more governors have come under surveillance over possible money laundering due to the naira redesign plan of the Federal Government.

Bawa made this disclosure Thursday while interacting with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He, however, declined to give a specific number of those the Commission was monitoring.

Recall that two weeks ago, Bawa had hinted to the EFCC’s surveillance activities around three governors, whom he claimed were being watched over actions that appeared to be tantamount money laundering, in the aftermath of the Federal Government’s proposal to redesign the naira.

Asked to confirm the veracity of the news that the EFCC had deployed its Eagle-Eye device to monitor governors who had perfected plans to use stashed funds to pay workers’ salaries, he said: “You are mixing two things. Eagle-Eye is an app. It’s a novel idea of the EFCC that we launched for the ease of reporting a crime to us. Nigerians can easily download it on their phones, either Android or Apple or whatever. And then, of course, they can send in complaints to us through The Eagle-Eye, you can even take pictures and send them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Market forces should determine fuel price –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to allow the market forces to determine the pump price of fuel since it said the downstream of oil sector has been deregulated.   Atiku, on his twitter handle, noted that the price of crude oil in the global market has dropped and, therefore, it should […]
News

Obi disowns presidential campaign posters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…says Nigerians should seek solutions to current challenges   Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has disassociated himself from the poster of himself and Alhaji Rabi‘u Musa Kwankwaso circulating on different social media platforms.   The poster portrayed Obi as a presidential candidate hopeful while […]
News

Flood: More than 500 lives have been lost -FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government has said that more than 500 lives have been lost, due to widespread floods that have been ravaging many states, local governments and Communities in Nigeria. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, announced this yesterday at the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction event […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica