Naira Redesign: More govs under surveillance, says EFCC boss

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said more governors have come under surveillance over possible money laundering due to the naira redesign plan of the Federal Government.

Bawa made this disclosure Thursday while interacting with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He, however, declined to give a specific number of those the Commission was monitoring.

Recall that two weeks ago, Bawa had hinted to the EFCC’s surveillance activities around three governors, whom he claimed were being watched over actions that appeared to be tantamount money laundering, in the aftermath of the Federal Government’s proposal to redesign the naira.

Asked to confirm the veracity of the news that the EFCC had deployed its Eagle-Eye device to monitor governors who had perfected plans to use stashed funds to pay workers’ salaries, he said: “You are mixing two things. Eagle-Eye is an app. It’s a novel idea of the EFCC that we launched for the ease of reporting a crime to us. Nigerians can easily download it on their phones, either Android or Apple or whatever. And then, of course, they can send in complaints to us through The Eagle-Eye, you can even take pictures and send them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...