Naira Redesign: No further extension, don’t succumb to blackmail, Atiku tells CBN

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised that there should be no further extension for the exchange of old currency notes with new ones by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Atiku in a statement by his media office on Wednesday stated that any further extension after February 10 would destroy the purpose and objective of initiating the redesigning of the currency.

The former vice president would rather want the apex bank to review the measures put in place for ensuring the seamless circulation of the new naira notes to alleviate the hardship confronting ordinary people across the country, especially rural dwellers, which need cash for their daily transactions.

According to him: “The additional 10 days will enable our people in the rural areas and ordinary people across the country to take the naira in their possession into the banks.

“It will also enable the CBN to further circulate the new currency notes among banks so that people can have easy access.”

