News

Naira Redesign: No Nigerian will lose money – Emefiele

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

…says banks will accept old notes after Feb 10 deadline

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has assured that no Nigerian will lose money under the naira redesign project explaining that the project is in the overall interest of Nigerians and the economy.

Emefiele gave the assurance when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the review of the bank’s cashless policy and extension of the timeframe of the currency swap programme on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

He added that subject to the provision of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act, Nigerians would be given the opportunity to redeem the face value of the naira in their possession after the currency would have lost its legal tender status on February 10, 2023, deadline only at the CBN.

“Section 20 says even after the old currency has lost its legal tender status that we are mandated to collect that money. And I stand with the House of Reps on this.

“If you have your money that you have not been able to send to the bank, we will certainly give you the opportunity to bring them back into the CBN to redeem it. Either you pay it to your bank account or you want to do an exchange – we give you. You will not lose your money. This is the assurance I give to Nigerians,” he stated.

On the steps taken by the CBN to ensure the effective distribution of the new banknotes, he disclosed that about N1.9 trillion had so far been collected since the commencement of the exercise.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Tambuwal is clear with his vision for Nigeria – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal as the next Nigerian leader. The NYF made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 4, 2022. The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated […]
News Top Stories

46% of 65 private jet owners owe Customs duties

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There are indications that at least 46.1 per cent of the owners of the 65 private aircraft verified by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) still owe the Federal Government Customs Duties despite the deadline for payment. The NSC’s Public Relations Officer,   Deputy Controller, Joseph Attah, said in Abuja that some of the planes came […]
News

Yoruba nation agitators’re charlatans, exploiters – Bankole

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole, yesterday described agitators of the Yoruba nation as charlatans and exploiters.’ Bankole, the father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, accused the leaders of the separatist groups of using the agitation for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica