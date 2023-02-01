News Top Stories

Naira Redesign: No one’ll lose money after Feb 10 –Emefiele

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…says old notes not legal tender after deadline but’ll still be accepted by CBN only
…uncovers mismanagement of N4m by commercial bank in Ogun

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has assured that no one will lose money in the naira redesign project, explaining that the exercise is in the overall interest of Nigerians and the economy. Emefiele gave the assurance when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the review of the bank’s cashless policy and extension of the timeframe of the currency swap programme yesterday.

He added that subject to the provision of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act, Nigerians would be given the opportunity to redeem the face value of the naira in their possession after the currency would have lost its legal tender status on February 10, 2023, deadline only at the CBN. “Section 20 says even after the old currency has lost its legal tender status that we are mandated to collect that money.

And I stand with the House of Reps on this. “If you have your money that you have not been able to send to the bank, we will certainly give you the opportunity to bring them back into the CBN to redeem it. Either you pay it to your bank account or you want to do an exchange – we give you. You will not lose your money. This is the assurance I give to Nigerians,” he stated. According to him, the currency redesign policy had so far recorded about a 75 per cent success rate given the fact that many of those in the rural and underserved locations across the 36 states of the country have had the opportunity of swapping their old banknotes for the new series of the banknotes.

Emefiele, who was accompanied to the meeting by all the four deputy governors of the CBN, disclosed that the apex bank had deployed about 30,000 super agents to work with the bank’s staff currently in the hinterland to ensure that the underserved and vulnerable members of the society are adequately catered for.

Emefiele disclosed that the benefits of the e-economy had started to manifest as inflation was no longer rising and there was no stagnation in the economy. He stressed that kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities had reduced as beneficiaries of the criminal acts were finding it difficult to collect or move their illicit monies from their victims or victims’ families.

The CBN helmsman acknowledged that some Nigerians may have been negatively affected by the bottlenecks occasioned by the policy but things would get better with time and appealed to Nigerians to be patient. The CBN Governor accused commercial banks of breaching the agreement for issuance of new currency notes saying he was disappointed with the usage of the new naira notes in parties. According to him, most of the currencies were in packs and in the hands of a few Nigerians instead of the directive of dispensing through Automated Teller Machines (ATM). Emefiele maintained that the new policy was for the good of Nigerians and the nation’s economy stating that monetary policies are hallmark of a good apex bank. Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Special Adhoc committee and leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, expressed the support of the House of Representatives for the cashless policy of the Bank, stressing that the House would assist the CBN in achieving its mandate in that regard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ve commenced probe into inappropriate PVCs disposal –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has commenced investigation into the trending videos of permanent voters cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations in the compound of a high-profile person. INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it was not taking the allegations […]
News

Minority Reps back govs, demands probe into $418m judgement debts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has cautioned against the reported approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of the $418 million suspicious debt despite wide spread national objection by stakeholders, including state governors, chairmen of local governments and anti-graft agencies. The caucus urged the President to note that the consent judgement […]
News Top Stories

Nobody can blackmail me over illicit enrichment –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari insists nobody can accuse him of illicit enrichment while in office, saying: “I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.” The President, who lamented that it was difficult to fight corruption in the country, vowed to serve God and nation till his last day in office and beyond. According to a release […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica