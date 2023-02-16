‘Naira redesign partly responsible for drop in savings rate’

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have attributed the recent decline in savings and Treasury Bills(T-Bill) rates to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy as well as large bond market redemptions. In a report published by Coronation Research, the analysts stated that the combination of the naira redesign policy and the large bond market redemptions pushed up market liquidity thereby leading to a drop in savings and T-bill rates.

The analysts said: “There is no doubt that we have seen a very steep decline in T-bill rates as well as the deposit rates which banks offer to their professional counterparties. Mid-teen deposit rates that were available in December became high single-digit rates in January and then became low singledigit rates in early February. Nigeria’s commercial banks that were in great need of liquidity in December were turning away offers of deposits in early February. “The most likely explanation for this is the high level of redemptions from the FGN bond market. As well as this, the new banknote policy may be playing a role.

The Central Bank of Nigeria planned to replace all existing bank notes with new ones by February 10, an action which is being challenged in the courts. The policy is forcing holders of old bank notes to deposit them while attempts to withdraw these sums from ATMs are stymied by shortage of new bank notes – witness the queues outside ATMs. “The results of these two dynamics are large amounts of Naira sitting on banks’ balance sheets. These sums make their way to the short-term money markets, depressing T-bill rates.” They further stated: “The evidence for this comes from recent T-bill auctions. The level of supply of T-bills, i.e., the amount offered by the CBN at each auction, generally follows a pattern of rolling over redemptions of existing bills.

