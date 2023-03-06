News Top Stories

Naira Redesign Policy: Buhari won’t obey Supreme Court judgment –SAN

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), ye s t e r d ay, stated categorically that given the historical antecedents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, he does not see him implementing the judgment of the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Mr Godwin Omoaka (SAN), while speaking in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, averred: “My reaction is that it is a good judgmen from the Supreme Court of Nigeria and I didn’t expect the apex court to decide any differently.

“But my one big challenge is the enforcement or the implementation of the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari. “It is one thing for the Supreme Court of Nigeria to decide, and it is another thing for that decision to be implemented. I will be surprised, given the historical disobedience to court orders or judgments by this government. “My other concern is: are Nigerians mature and literate enough to understand the implication of the Supreme Court judgment such that they begin to accept the old naira notes as legal tender? For me, that is the critical point.

“I don’t see this government shifting this policy. I am not trying to be a pessimist, but given the historical antecedent of this government, I don’t see that happening, and I don’t see Nigerians as a matter of practical reality accepting the old naira notes, except this government expressly reverses itself.” According to the senior lawyer, “to that extent, I think from a policy implementation point of view, the judgment of the Supreme Court is sadly of little effect, because except if this government reverses itself to now comply with the decision of the Supreme Court, I do not see how in practice people would accept the old naira notes.

“The Supreme Court in its initial ruling said that they (Federal Government) should suspend the implementation of the policy, but the Federal Government came and said no, and that only N200 notes would be allowed until April 20. It would be recalled that the apex court had in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim declared as invalid, the directive as well as the implementation of the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government. Consequently, the apex court ordered that the old naira notes shall continue to be used side by side with the new notes until December 31, 2023. Justice Agim held that the policy remained invalid for the reason that it was not done with due consultation and in line with constitutional provisions. According to the Supreme Court, the threemonth timeline was also not in agreement with the CBN Act and, as such, unconstitutional. While arguing that President Buhari usurped the powers of the CBN when he issued the directive banning the old naira notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 notes from February 10, 2023, the Supreme Court faulted the President for introducing the policy without due consultation with the Council of States, the Federal Executive Council, the Civil Society and other relevant stakeholders.

