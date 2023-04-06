News Top Stories

Naira Redesign Policy Dented Buhari’s Legacies, Achievement – Soyinka

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Following the Naira redesign policy that inflicted pain and suffering on Nigerians in recent times, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Wednesday said the policy has wiped out President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s achievements in the last 8 years.

The Nobel Laureate who spoke on Arise TV’s Morning Show said President Buhari whose tenure would elapse on May 29, is leaving the office on a sour note, adding that the policy had impoverished millions of Nigerians and dented the legacies that Buhari’s government hoped to leave behind.

Soyinka, however, applauded some state governors who challenged the federal government’s policy at the court, describing it as true federalism in action.

He said, “Well, I don’t think we need to even waste much intellectual energy to assess Buhari’s tenure because he’s living on a very sour note.

“I’m referring to the policy, which, overnight, impoverished millions and millions of Nigerians. If he was hoping to go out on a high note, I’m sorry, he will find himself disappointed that the single action has really wiped out the major part of his achievements.”

He warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news, just as he denied some posts attributed to him on social media. Soyinka announced a reward of $1,000 to whoever would help him track the authors of those fake posts, being attributed to him.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

